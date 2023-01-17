Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens

By Paul Pettitt, Professor in the Department of Archaeology, Durham University
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals’ behaviour varied culturally from group to group and over time.

Their art was perhaps more abstract than the stereotypical figure and animal cave paintings Homo Sapiens made after the Neanderthals disappeared about 30,000 years ago. But archaeologists are beginning…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
