Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier

By Scott Shackelford, Professor of Business Law and Ethics, Indiana University
Christiana Ochoa, Professor of Law, Indiana University
David Bosco, Associate Professor of International Studies, Indiana University
Kerry Krutilla, Professor of Environmental and Energy Policy, Indiana University
Share this article
Mining nodules from the deep ocean seabed could provide the metals crucial for today’s EV batteries and renewable energy technology, but little is known about the harm it could cause.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Underwater noise is a threat to marine life
~ Twitter: how to remove Elon Musk and reinvent the company
~ Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens
~ Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids
~ Moderna's experimental cancer vaccine treats but doesn't prevent melanoma – a biochemist explains how it works
~ New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians
~ Allegations that the charity George Santos claims to have run was fake highlight how scams divert money from worthy causes
~ 50 years after Roe, many ethics questions shape the abortion debate: 4 essential reads
~ Sex, drugs and alcohol are the top reasons that Texas teachers get in trouble, but overall, such cases are rare
~ When universal health care falls short, French people with disabilities move to Belgium
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter