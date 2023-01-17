Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
By Scott Shackelford, Professor of Business Law and Ethics, Indiana University
Christiana Ochoa, Professor of Law, Indiana University
David Bosco, Associate Professor of International Studies, Indiana University
Kerry Krutilla, Professor of Environmental and Energy Policy, Indiana University
Mining nodules from the deep ocean seabed could provide the metals crucial for today’s EV batteries and renewable energy technology, but little is known about the harm it could cause.
Tuesday, January 17, 2023