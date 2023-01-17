Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids

By Lucy (Kathleen) McGoron, Assistant Professor of Child and Family Development, Wayne State University
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of kids and parents alike.

In a 2020 survey, 71% of parents said they believed the pandemic had hurt their children’s mental health. The American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in child mental health in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
