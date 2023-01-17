Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When universal health care falls short, French people with disabilities move to Belgium

By Jérémy Mandin, Postdoctoral researcher in anthropology and social science , Université de Liège
It is estimated that more than 8,000 French citizens with disabilities currently live in Belgium. For many parents, placing their children in foreign institutions is not so much a choice as the only alternative they have.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
