Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 million internally displaced people live in Central Africa – they need more support

By Cristiano d'Orsi, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer at the South African Research Chair in International Law (SARCIL), University of Johannesburg
Share this article
Central Africa is host to the largest community of internally displaced persons in Africa. The countries in this region include Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Republic of the Congo, and Rwanda.

Just four of these account for more than 7 million internally displaced people. At the top of the list, the DRC alone hosts more than 5.5…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Underwater noise is a threat to marine life
~ Twitter: how to remove Elon Musk and reinvent the company
~ Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens
~ Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
~ Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids
~ Moderna's experimental cancer vaccine treats but doesn't prevent melanoma – a biochemist explains how it works
~ New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians
~ Allegations that the charity George Santos claims to have run was fake highlight how scams divert money from worthy causes
~ 50 years after Roe, many ethics questions shape the abortion debate: 4 essential reads
~ Sex, drugs and alcohol are the top reasons that Texas teachers get in trouble, but overall, such cases are rare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter