Technology and sustainable development: a hamlet in rural South Africa shows how one can power the other
By Saurabh Sinha, Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, University of Johannesburg
Mduduzi Mbiza, Research Associate, University of Johannesburg
The essential ingredients in achieving the development goals are partnerships combined with smart thinking about how to deploy 21st century technologies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 17, 2023