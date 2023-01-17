Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Jailed journalist must be freed, and his media outlets allowed to re-open

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Algerian authorities have arbitrarily renewed the pretrial detention of prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi on 15 January without the presence of his defence team, Amnesty International said today. El Kadi, who is accused of trumped-up state security related offences, must be released immediately and his two media outlets, sealed on 24 December, should be allowed […] The post Algeria: Jailed journalist must be freed, and his media outlets allowed to re-open appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Underwater noise is a threat to marine life
~ Twitter: how to remove Elon Musk and reinvent the company
~ Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens
~ Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
~ Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids
~ Moderna's experimental cancer vaccine treats but doesn't prevent melanoma – a biochemist explains how it works
~ New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians
~ Allegations that the charity George Santos claims to have run was fake highlight how scams divert money from worthy causes
~ 50 years after Roe, many ethics questions shape the abortion debate: 4 essential reads
~ Sex, drugs and alcohol are the top reasons that Texas teachers get in trouble, but overall, such cases are rare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter