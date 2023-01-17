Tolerance.ca
Census data shows England and Wales are more ethnically diverse -- and less segregated -- than ever before

By Gemma Catney, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast
Richard Wright, Professor of Geography, Dartmouth College
Instead of framing discussions about the UK population in terms of a white majority and “non-white” minorities, complexity should be the focus. Britain is increasingly diverse and less segregated.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
