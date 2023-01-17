Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil study brings us one step closer to revealing how 'flying dinosaurs' took flight

By Ben Igielman, PhD Candidate, Palaeontology, University of Oxford
If you think of flying dinosaurs, you probably picture an animal with long, leathery wings, sharp claws and a big beak. The animal you are imagining is not a dinosaur, it’s from a group of flying reptiles called the pterosaurs.

These animals are remarkable in their own right: they were the first vertebrates to evolve flight, tens of millions of years before birds or bats.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
