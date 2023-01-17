Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How British theatre censorship laws have inadvertently created a rich archive of Black history

By Kate Dossett, Professor of American History, University of Leeds
Share this article
In an age of so-called “cancel culture” it’s important to remember that for much of British history it was the state, not the masses, who censored the work of artists.

Between 1737 and 1968 British theatre censorship laws required theatre managers to submit new plays intended for the professional stage to the Lord Chamberlain’s OfficeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Census data shows England and Wales are more ethnically diverse -- and less segregated -- than ever before
~ Fossil study brings us one step closer to revealing how 'flying dinosaurs' took flight
~ Extreme storms and flood events cause damage worth billions to ports -- and they are most disruptive to small island developing states
~ Curious Kids: is there such a thing as nothing?
~ Paparazzi, 'blooding' and a body count: hunting and being hunted dominate Prince Harry's royally discontented memoir
~ Why was the major COVID-19 drug Paxlovid delisted from China's medical insurance scheme?
~ Murray Valley encephalitis has been detected in mozzies in NSW and Victoria. Here's what you need to know
~ Bangladesh: Rampant Police Abuse of Rohingya Refugees
~ Sea Rescuers Still Waiting for Justice in Greece
~ FAQ on COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5: What is it? Where is it prevalent? How does it differ from Omicron? Does it cause serious illness? How can I protect myself? Why is it nicknamed 'Kraken'?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter