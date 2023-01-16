Stopping the cancer cells that thrive on chemotherapy – research into how pancreatic tumors adapt to stress could lead to a new treatment approach
By Chengsheng Wu, Postdoctoral Scholar in Pathology, University of California, San Diego
David Cheresh, Professor of Pathology, University of California, San Diego
Sara Weis, Senior Scientist in Pathology, University of California, San Diego
Some cancers are notoriously resistant to chemotherapy and not curable with surgery. Stopping tumors from adapting to the harsh microenvironments of the body could be a potential treatment avenue.
- Monday, January 16, 2023