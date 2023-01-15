Meet te mokomoko a Tohu: a new species of New Zealand gecko hidden in plain sight
By Lachie Scarsbrook, DPhil Student, University of Oxford
Kerry Walton, Researcher, University of Otago
Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
A new gecko species in New Zealand was named te mokomoko a Tohu in consultation with a local Māori tribe. This could be a good example for how taxonomists might approach the naming of new species.
