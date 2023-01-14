Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why cholera continues to threaten many African countries

By Samuel Kariuki, Chief Research Scientist and Director, Centre for Microbiology Research, Kenya Medical Research Institute
Malawi is facing its worst cholera outbreak in two decades. The outbreak started early in 2022 and has, so far, resulted in over 18,000 cases and the loss of 750 lives. It’s also forced the closure of schools and many businesses.…The Conversation


