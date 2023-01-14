Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's emergency labour regulation changes spark worker anger a year out from election, but Jokowi's government is unwavering

By Nabiyla Risfa Izzati, Lecturer of Labour Law, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Indonesian worker protests about a new emergency regulation – issued suddenly in late 2022 to replace a controversial job creation law – look likely to continue ahead of the February 2024 election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
