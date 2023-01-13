Tolerance.ca
Madosini, a South African national treasure whose music kept a rich history alive

By Boudina McConnachie, Ethnomusicology and African Musical Arts lecturer, Rhodes University
Renowned African musician, songwriter and storyteller Latozi “Madosini” Mphahleni passed away late in 2022. The cultural and indigenous music activist, who laughed as often as she played, was loved by everyone she met. She has left behind a rich legacy of Xhosa music, heritage and history. She also taught and nurtured a new generation of bow players, reinvigorating an art that was dying.

The iconic South African Xhosa bow performer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
