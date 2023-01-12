Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sitting all day is terrible for your health – now, a new study finds a relatively easy way to counteract it

By Keith Diaz, Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine, Columbia University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


To reduce the harmful health effects of sitting, take a five-minute light walk every half-hour. That’s the key finding of a new study that my colleagues and I published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

We asked 11 healthy middle-aged and…The Conversation


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -
