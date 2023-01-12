Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dead billionaires whose foundations are thriving today can thank Henry VIII and Elizabeth I

By Nuri Heckler, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, University of Nebraska Omaha
Share this article
The hefty sums many billionaires give away place them in an age-old debate about wealth and charity – and whether it’s appropriate for donors to have a say over their wealth from the grave.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate: Putting UAE oil chief in charge of COP28 threatens further climate chaos
~ Cancer vaccine trials could start in the in autumn – UK signs deal with BioNTech
~ Green hydrogen: why low-carbon fuels are not benefiting from high fossil fuel prices
~ Hen Galan: why one Welsh community celebrates the new year on January 14
~ Cost of living crisis: why it's been a happy new year for UK retailers keeping up with changing shopping trends
~ Ukraine war: the bloody battle for Soledar and what it tells us about the future of the conflict
~ Consumers often can't detect fake reviews – and underestimate how many negative reviews might be fakes
~ NASA's busiest year in decades – an astronomer sums up the dizzying array of missions in 2022
~ How does a child become a shooter? Research suggests easy access to guns and exposure to screen violence increase the risk
~ China looms large as President Biden and Japan's PM Kishida sit down to discuss defense shift, regional tensions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter