US birth rates are at record lows – even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady
By Sarah Hayford, Professor of Sociology; Director, Institute for Population Research, The Ohio State University
Karen Benjamin Guzzo, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Carolina Population Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Childbearing goals have remained remarkably consistent over the decades. What has changed is when people start their families and how many kids they end up having.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 12, 2023