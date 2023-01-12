Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Centenaire de Ousmane Sembène: hommage au Sénégalais "père du cinéma africain"

By David Murphy, Professor of French and Postcolonial Studies, University of Strathclyde
Share this article
Né il y a 100 ans cette année, le cinéaste le plus légendaire d'Afrique - et un romancier prolifique - reste d'actualité grâce à ses œuvres politiques magnifiquement conçues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One Year On: Documenting Koblenz
~ South Korea to ban bear farming, but what to do about hundreds of captive animals that remain?
~ 2022 wasn't the year of Cleopatra – so why was she the most viewed page on Wikipedia?
~ The 'kraken' COVID variant XBB.1.5 is rising quickly in the US – here's what it could mean for the UK
~ Why 2023 is a make-or-break year for Keir Starmer's Labour party
~ How Chaucer's medieval Wife of Bath was tamed and then liberated in the 21st century
~ The Kremlin and elites in times of war
~ How immortal jellyfish turn back time
~ Is Europe's new carbon border tax fair for everyone?
~ Quantum computers threaten our whole cybersecurity infrastructure: here's how scientists can bulletproof it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter