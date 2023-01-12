Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The borders between Hong Kong and China reopen ahead of Lunar New Year

By Oiwan Lam
Official narratives frame the border reopening as a “new start” for businesses. Many Hong Kong residents had suffered from almost three years of separation under the zero-COVID policy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
