Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The word “democracy” on a pedestrian bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, October 26, 2022. © AP Photo/Matias Delacroix 2022 (New York) – Governments in Latin America and the Caribbean should address chronic human rights concerns, including poverty, inequality, corruption, insecurity, and environmental degradation while protecting democracy, Human Rights Watch said today, in its World Report 2023. Longstanding failure to address these concerns has been used by some politicians to justify policies that restrict or disregard rights and has driven millions of people in the Americas…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Iran: Brute Force Used in Crackdown on Dissent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter