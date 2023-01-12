Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Ensure Justice for Attack on Democratic Institutions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The word “democracy” on a pedestrian bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, October 26, 2022. © AP Photo/Matias Delacroix 2022 (São Paulo) – Brazilian authorities should thoroughly investigate all those who have incited, financed, or committed acts of violence in an attempt to negate election results, Human Rights Watch said today when releasing its World Report 2023. The effort to negate election results culminated in the January 8, 2023 attack on democratic institutions in Brasilia. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should respond to the unprecedented assault on January 8…


© Human Rights Watch -
