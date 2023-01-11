The housing wealth gap between older and younger Australians has widened alarmingly in the past 30 years. Here's why
By Rachel Ong ViforJ, ARC Future Fellow & Professor of Economics, Curtin University
Christopher Phelps, Research Fellow, School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Curtin University
The gap in housing wealth between older and younger Australians has widened from 161% to 234% – making it almost half as big again.
