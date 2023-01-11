Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eye movement science is helping us learn about how we think

By Szonya Durant, Senior Lecturer of Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
For most of human history if you wanted to know what was going on behind someone’s eyes you had to make your best guess. But since the 1960s scientists have been studying the way eye movements may help decode people’s thoughts. The ability to eavesdrop on the details of people’s daydreams and internal monologues is still science fiction. But research is helping us learn more about the connections between our eyes and our mental state.

Most recently, research in Germany showed eye trackingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elephant poaching rates vary across Africa: 19 years of data from 64 sites suggest why
~ Four ways winter heatwaves affect humans and nature
~ UK strikes: what ongoing industrial action means for the future of Britain's railways
~ Bivalent COVID vaccines have now been in use for a few months – here's how they're stacking up against omicron
~ Why food deprivation in childhood is linked to obesity
~ Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
~ Triggering cancer cells to become normal cells – how stem cell therapies can provide new ways to stop tumors from spreading or growing back
~ College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
~ 5 types of threat – how those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence
~ What the FDA's rule changes allowing the abortion pill mifepristone to be dispensed by pharmacies mean in practice – 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter