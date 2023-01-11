Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: the rise of gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

By Tom Harper, Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.

The target market? China’s 400 million-strong army of young consumers, who have the power…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
