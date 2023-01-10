Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How autofiction turns the personal into the political

By Frances Egan, Lecturer in Global Studies, Monash University
Beth Kearney, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Share this article
It is timely that the 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature went to French writer Annie Ernaux.

Ernaux has spent decades writing about her personal experience, moulding aspects of her life into literature, and projecting them into public space. Her work is part of a broader trend in global literature – that of “autofiction”.

You may have read more autofiction than you imagine. Perhaps you have come across authors such as Karl Ove Knausgaard, Teju Cole, Ocean Vuong, Chris Kraus, Sheila Heti, Rachel Cusk and Deborah Levy. Less commonly talked about in the anglosphere are writers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spare: how the soap opera around Prince Harry's memoir will affect the royal brand
~ Richard Price: how one of the 18th century's most influential thinkers was forgotten
~ The humanities should teach about how to make a better world, not just criticize the existing one
~ Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
~ How a proposed app called TaxTrack could make taxes more democratic
~ Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
~ As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID
~ The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance
~ Announcing the Mayan Languages Digital Activism Summit (January 11-15)
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter