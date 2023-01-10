Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice

By Amnesty International
According to witnesses interviewed by Amnesty International, auxiliary forces to the government of Burkina Faso killed dozens of civilians in Nouna, in Kossi province, on 30 December 2022 and more than 80 corpses were buried. The targeted and unjustified killings, of mainly ethnically Fulani residents of Sectors 4 and 6 of Nouna, took place on […] The post Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


