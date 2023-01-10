Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why being bilingual can open doors for children with developmental disabilities, not close them

By Rebecca Ward, Lecturer in Psychology, Swansea University
Eirini Sanoudaki, Senior Lecturer in Linguistics (Bilingualism), Bangor University
When parents learn their child has a developmental disability, they often have questions about what their child may or may not be able to do.

Children with developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, often have challenges and delays in language development. And for some families, one of these questions may be: “Will speaking two languages be detrimental to their development?”

However, studies consistently demonstrate exposure to an additional language, including a minority language, does…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
