The Parthenon marbles: George Osborne wants to return the statues to Athens, but can he? A legal expert explains

By John Picton, Senior Lecturer in Charity Law, University of Liverpool
The British Museum appears close to a decision on returning the Elgin marbles – here’s how it might navigate the legal challenges.The Conversation


© The Conversation
