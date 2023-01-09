Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy’s Anti-Rescue Decree Risks Increasing Deaths at Sea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat as Spanish NGO Open Arms performs an operation to rescue them, south of the Italian Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean sea, August 11, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file The latest migration decree by Italy’s government represents a new low in its strategy of smearing and criminalizing nongovernmental organizations saving lives at sea. The government’s goal is to further obstruct the life-saving work of humanitarian groups, meaning that as few people as possible will be rescued in the central Mediterranean.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
