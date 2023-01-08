Supporting minority languages requires more than token gestures
By Veaceslav Balan, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Frederick John Packer, Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Human Rights Research and Education Centre, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Canada’s population is more diverse than ever, with many different languages represented. Government policy must reflect that diversity and offer meaningful support to minority languages.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 8, 2023