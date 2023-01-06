Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

House speaker election: fight over Kevin McCarthy's leadership has exposed limits of Trump’s power

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Days after what was supposed to be a victory lap for Kevin McCarthy, and Republicans still haven’t figured out who the next speaker of the House will be. The chamber had taken eleven votes as this article went to press, with no member receiving the requisite 218 ballots required to lead. Neither side seems to be budging. So Washington waits on its knees in a legislative purgatory that could stretch on for days, or weeks.


