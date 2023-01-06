Tolerance.ca
Where is the next COVID variant, pi? A virologist explains why omicron is continuing to dominate

By Victoria Easton, Virology Research and Teaching Fellow, School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Leeds
The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has now been around for more than a year. Before omicron became dominant, there had been a quick succession of named variants of concern – from alpha, to beta, to gamma, to delta. But now it seems as though we’re facing a never-ending string of letter and number combinations denoting the children and grandchildren of omicron: BA.2, BA.2.75,…The Conversation


