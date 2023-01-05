Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them – here are 4 ways to close the gap
By Christopher Boone, Professor of Sustainability, Arizona State University
Karen C. Seto, Professor of Geography and Urbanization Science, Yale University
Green jobs go beyond solar panel installation and wind turbine maintenance. They’re found in fields from design to economics and in many types of management.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 5, 2023