Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Trial against Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski a ‘shameful pretense’ of justice

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the beginning of a court hearing in the politically motivated case against Ales Bialiatski, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and chair of the Viasna human rights group, and his colleagues Valiantsin Stefanovich, Uladzimir Labkovich and Dzmitry Salauyou, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The trial against Ales Bialiatski and […] The post Belarus: Trial against Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski a ‘shameful pretense’ of justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
