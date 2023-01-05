Tolerance.ca
Politicians are getting older – shutting young people out of decision-making around the world

By Aksel Sundström, Associate professor, University of Gothenburg
Daniel Stockemer, Konrad Adenauer Research Chair in Empirical Democracy Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
US president Joe Biden is clearly frustrated about the focus on his age. In mid-December last year he reportedly vented to allies, saying: “You think I don’t know how fucking old I am?” But, as attention turns to the 2024 election, the prospect of Biden – now 80 years old – running for another term which would last until he is 86, means that this is an issue that is unlikely to go away.

And rightly so – Biden is the oldest US president in history. Taking into account other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
