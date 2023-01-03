Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spot reduction: why exercise probably can't help you target fatty areas of the body

By Christopher Gaffney, Senior Lecturer in Integrative Physiology, Lancaster University
Many people who want to lose weight have a particular area of their body that they wish they could lose fat from most – whether that’s their stomach, arms or thighs. But while there’s no shortage of videos and guides online talking about how to best “blast fat” from these so-called problem areas, the evidence for whether or not spot reducing fat is actually possible remains mixed.

The mechanics of weight loss are quite straightforward and are rooted in the laws of thermodynamics. Basically this means…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
