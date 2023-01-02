Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My favourite fictional character: Seven Little Australians' wild heroine, Judy, was equipped to conquer the world – but not to survive it

By Edwina Preston, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Edwina Preston tells why her favourite literary heroine is Seven Little Australians’ Judy Woolcot and her ‘bone-true authenticity of self’ – beating fellow tomboys Jo March and Anne Shirley.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Exploring the mathematical universe – connections, contradictions, and kale
~ 12 ways to finally achieve your most elusive goals
~ It's OK to aim lower with your new year's exercise resolutions – a few minutes a day can improve your muscle strength
~ Where did the new year's resolution come from? Well, we've been making them for 4,000 years
~ Simple, seldom and sad — the weight of anniversaries
~ Tampa, Bali bombings, 9/11 and the Kyoto Protocol: today's cabinet paper release shows what worried Australia in 2002
~ ‘Tireless’ in pursuit of peace: Guterres pays tribute to former Pope Benedict
~ Pope Benedict XVI: A man at odds with the modern world who leaves a legacy of intellectual brilliance and controversy
~ Russia weaponizes cultural awards: It’s not all the same who is awarding a prize
~ UN rights chief on Myanmar refugees and a future of ‘kindness, empathy and unity’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter