Human Rights Observatory

Russia weaponizes cultural awards: It’s not all the same who is awarding a prize

By Metamorphosis Foundation
"To accept a prize awarded by an institution that supports the military aggression of Russia on Ukraine means extending personal support to this aggression."


© Global Voices
