Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria has a coastal litter problem: it's time to clean up

By Oluniyi O. Fadare, Research fellow, Obafemi Awolowo University
West Africa’s marine litter problem cannot be ignored. It can hinder the region’s economic and tourism growth, while putting people’s health at risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

