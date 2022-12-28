Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India's 'untouchable' women face discrimination even in schemes meant to help them

By Kanika Meshram, Lecturer in Marketing, The University of Melbourne
Seema and her husband did quite well when they first opened a samosa stall in the local market of a town in Bihar state, northeastern India.

But then other vendors found out who Seema was.

They yelled at her customers for buying her samosas. They threatened her husband for “polluting” the market by selling food prepared by her. She put up with it for months before giving up.

What had Seema done wrong? She had been born a Dalit, a member of the “untouchables”, the lowest group in India’s ancient and now officially obsolete caste system.

Seema didn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
