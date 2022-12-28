Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Ever get the feeling that time is standing still, that your life’s on repeat, that everything’s just another rerun of a mediocre TV show?

Well, this might be because it is – at least when it comes to the American cinematic media ecology, with the majority of the most-hyped Hollywood films for 2023 being sequels and reboots.

One would be forgiven for giving up on our Hollywood dreams and turning to other regions – Europe, Australasia, South Korea – for film fare.

Even if there are a handful of substantially original films slated for 2023, it’s difficult not to…The Conversation


