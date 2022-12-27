Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 non-fiction reads for kids this summer, recommended by kids aged 9 to 11

By Kate Douglas, Professor of English, Flinders University
Share this article
How can you get your kids to read this summer? Research has found they respond well to reading non-fiction – so we’ve gathered 6 top non-fiction books, recommended by the kids themselves.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 4 facts about seagulls that will make you love these relentless chip thieves
~ How to protect yourself against bushfire smoke this summer
~ For burglars, it's the most wonderful time of the year: how to keep your home safe these holidays
~ Top 10 tips to keep cool this summer while protecting your health and your budget
~ ‘Unfathomable restrictions’ on women’s rights risk destabilizing Afghanistan
~ Afrobeats in 2022: global mobility, election songs, placemaking albums – and Tems
~ Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
~ 100 years of Stan Lee: how the comic book king challenged prejudice
~ Holiday burnout: why it happens – and three research-proven ways to help you recover
~ How Morocco’s Atlas Lions made history at the 2022 World Cup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter