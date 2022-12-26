Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My favourite fictional character: the crazed, compelling voice of William's Trevor's 40something photographer Ivy Eckdorf

By Carol Lefevre, Visiting Research Fellow, Department of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide
John Banville calls Mrs Eckdorf in O'Neill’s Hotel, ‘an inexplicably neglected 20th-century masterpiece’. Carol Lefevre shares her fascination with William Trevor’s ‘crazed’ photographer Ivy Eckdorf.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
