‘The Balkans are Europe's Latin America in many beautiful ways,’ says Albanian writer

By Melissa Vida
Cultural mediators between the Balkans and the Hispanic worlds are scarce. Elvi Sidheri is one of them. As an Albanian author and translator, he has traveled across countries and literary fields.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
