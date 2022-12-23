Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN refugee agency urges rescue of 190 desperate people adrift in Andaman Sea

Share this article
Some 190 desperate people are on the verge of perishing at sea, adrift somewhere between the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday, urging countries in southern Asia to rescue them.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Committee report focus is not on demonstrators – 5 essential reads on the symbols they carried on Jan. 6
~ Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports
~ How Monopoly informs academia and economics, even when it's not obvious
~ Jan. 6 committee tackled unprecedented attack with time-tested inquiry
~ Pundits say unblocking the Lachin Corridor is the only way to avoid humanitarian crisis
~ Not sure how to keep your kids busy and happy these holidays? Here are five tips.
~ Calling politicians 'clowns' is a disservice to clowns – yes, really
~ LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant
~ Cats in the middle ages: what medieval manuscripts teach us about our ancestors' pets
~ Curious Kids: why doesn't the rainbow have black, brown and grey in it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter