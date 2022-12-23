Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another attack on LGBTQ+ center in Podgorica highlights the need to protect human rights in Montenegro

By Filip Stojanovski
Share this article
Six young thugs armed with metal bars attempted to break into an LGBTQ+ Drop In center in Podgorica. In previous days similar groups of young men issued threats to the staff.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey: Free Rights Defender
~ India: Data Protection Bill Fosters State Surveillance
~ Addicted to chilli? Here's how it might help us regain our sense of taste after COVID
~ Trove's funding runs out in July 2023 – and the National Library is threatening to pull the plug. It's time for a radical overhaul
~ Universities and colleges want to enrol more students. But where are they supposed to live?
~ Indigenous conservation funding must reflect Canada’s true debt to First Nations, Inuit and Métis
~ Will Australia receive a red card for gender equity at the 2023 Women's World Cup?
~ Russian Forces Forcibly Disappear Ukrainian Activist
~ How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
~ Chronic pain: An invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter