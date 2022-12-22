Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Free Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Şebnem Korur Fincancı © 2022 TİHV (Istanbul, December 22, 2022) – Human Rights Watch joined six other human rights and physicians’ groups on December 22, 2022, in seeking the release of a Turkish physician who has been detained since October 26 and stands trial in Istanbul on December 23. The physician, Dr., Sebnem Korur Fincanci, an expert in international forensic medicine, is president of the Turkish Medical Association’s Central Committee. She has been indicted on charges of “spreading terrorist propaganda.” Korur Fincancı’s arrest and pre-trial detention followed…


© Human Rights Watch -
