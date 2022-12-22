Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN expert on Myanmar: Security Council resolution not strong enough on 'systematic gross human rights violations'

In response to the adoption of the Security Council’s first resolution on Myanmar since the military unleashed a brutal crackdown nearly two years ago, a UN-appointed independent human rights expert warned on Thursday that the carnage would only worsen without “strong, coordinated action” by UN Member States.


