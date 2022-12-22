Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

International human rights groups call for release ofleading Turkish human rights defender and physician

By Amnesty International
Turkish authorities have an opportunity tomorrow to release from custody one of its mostinternationally respected human rights defenders, Prof. Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, who has beenunlawfully detained since 26 October 2022. It is her second unlawful detention in six years inretaliation for her renowned medical and rights work. Today Amnesty International, DIGNITY, Human Rights Watch, […] The post International human rights groups call for release ofleading Turkish human rights defender and physician appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
